BLOUNTVILLE - Sue Lawson Blackwell, 93, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Wexford House following a period of declining health. Born in Saltville, VA on March 5, 1927, a daughter of the late William McKinley and Maggie Elizabeth Cardwell Helton, she was a lifelong resident of Blountville. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, MeMe, sister and friend who was a fabulous cook and loved to read and garden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the providers and staff at The Wexford House.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Lawson; her second husband, Jim Blackwell; and brothers, Jim and Bill Helton.
She is survived by 2 sons, Richard Lawson and wife, Brenda of Kansas City, and Tim Lawson and wife, Donna of Kingsport; stepdaughter, Nancy Blackwell, Kingsport, TN; stepson, Jim Blackwell and wife, Pam of Chattanooga; 3 grandchildren, Annie, Ben and Sarah; 5 great-grandsons; sisters, Jean Rowlett of Kingsport, and Dot Sproles of Chattanooga; sisters-in-law, Shelby Helton and Judith Helton; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a brief graveside service for family and friends at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Those attending the committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm on Sunday. Honorary pallbearers will be the providers and staff of The Wexford House.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery.