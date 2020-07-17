Sue Joyce (Stewart) Moon, 78, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sue spent nearly all of her life in Ashland, Kentucky until moving to Kingsport, Tennessee to be with her sister, Lorla Boswell, as she battled this disease. Sue was born on November 11, 1941, in Ashland, the daughter of the late Charles “Russell” and Alice Mae (Fultz) Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Everett “Allen” Moon.
A graduate of Ashland Senior High School, Sue spent a 50 year career at Pollock’s Jewelers. Sue was a devoted member of the first Presbyterian Church of Ashland, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Kentucky Historical Society.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother Charles Russell (“Stick”) Stewart, Jr.
Sue is survived by one brother, P. Michael Stewart of Gallatin, Tennessee, and her sister, Lorla, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the administrators and staff at Preston Place Suites II for their kindness, generosity and loving care bestowed upon Sue through her final days. The family also wishes to thank the team with Amedisys Hospice for their extraordinary care of Sue and also of the family. We are very grateful for the comfort the Hospice team provided throughout Sue’s journey.
A Memorial Service will be held in Ashland, Kentucky at a later date. Arrangements are pending.
For those wishing to honor her memory, donations may be made in Sue’s name with the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Avenue, Ashland, KY 41102 or the First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.