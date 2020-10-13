MT CARMEL - Sue Hudson, of Mt. Carmel, entered into rest on Monday October 12, 2020, leaving the suffering of this world and is now in the arms of the Lord. She was born in Russell County, VA, and had lived in Mt. Carmel for most of her life. She was a member of Belmont Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maggie Skeens; husband of 56 years, Leroy Hudson; son, Ricky Lee Hudson; and great-grandson, Jude Curtis Hale.
Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Harvey Hall; grandchildren, Curtis and Kendra Hale, Kevin and Kala Hale, Jasper Hale, Sonya Edwards, and Shane Hall; great-grandchildren, Millie Jade Hale, Pammie Edwards, and much anticipated Camryn Rae Hale; brother, John Skeens, Jr.; sisters, Stella Salyer, Minnie Spitzer, Brenda Baldwin, and Martha Gray; special aunt, Jenny Stoots; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ken and Sharon Edwards and Michael and Rita Ford.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. James Adams and Elder Curtis Hale officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Edwards, Michael Ford, Craig Moore, and Jimmie Salyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 505 Dale St, Kingsport, TN 37660, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.