CHARLESTON, SC - Sue Hobson Moricle, a librarian for 35 years at Ross N. Robinson Middle School, previously Robinson Junior High, passed away in Charleston, SC on August 23, at the age of 76. Sue was predeceased by her parents, Kathryn Miller Hobson and Clarence W. Hobson of Johnson City, TN. She is survived by her husband, Clay Wesley Moricle of Santee, SC, sister Nancy Badertscher (David) of McDonough, GA, sister Mary Ann Guinn (Brian) of Greensboro, NC, son Wade Moricle (Julie) of Avondale Estates, GA, daughter Jamie Moricle (Alex) of Mechanicsville, VA, and daughter Mindy Connor (Sean) of Glen Allen, VA. Sue was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren, Caleb, and Elizabeth Connor of Glen Allen, VA, and Sofie Moricle of Avondale Estates, GA. Sue was born May 4, 1947, in Johnson City, TN, where she graduated from The University School in 1965. She attended East Tennessee State University, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, Gamma Sigma Alpha Honor Society, was Secretary of the Student Body, and was selected to Who's Who in Colleges and Universities. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1969 and earned her Master's degree in School Librarianship in 1970. While at ETSU she met the love of her life, Wes Moricle, and they were married in 1967. Wes was an educator for 39 years in Kingsport, TN, first as a science teacher at Sevier Junior High and later at Dobyns-Bennett High School, where he taught biology and botany, coached basketball, and golf, and then became the Activities/Athletic Director. After they both retired from long and amazing careers in the Kingsport City School system, Sue and Wes moved in 2006 to the Santee Cooper Resort in Santee, SC, where she created a perfect oasis for them to host family and friends, who have many wonderful memories of gathering in Santee for holidays and visits through the years. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 12-2 pm at Avinger Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 pm in the Avinger Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ross N. Robinson Middle School, Sue Moricle Library Fund, 1517 Jessee Street, Kingsport, TN 37664. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Rd, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
