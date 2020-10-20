Rogersville - Sue Greene "Ma Brown" Lawson, age 78 of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. Sue was retired from Anchor Brush Company, Morristown. She was preceded in death by her son, Roger David Hawkins; parents, Donald and Mildred Marie Henard Greene.
She is survived by her daughters, Shana Christian and husband, Tim of Forest, VA and Sheila Hawkins of Piney Flats; grandchildren, Tosha Pugh, Chasity Chittum, Brooke McDaniel and husband, Jacob, Heather Hayes and husband, Jon, Corey Hawkins and wife, Jamie, Josh Christian, Jordan Christian and wife, Hailey, Jason Christian and wife, Kelly, Jade Christian and fiancé, Brandon, Reese Christian, Ryan Phipps and Ryleigh Phipps; five great-grandchildren; sister, June Collins of Blountville; niece, Debbie Trammel; nephew, Greg Collins; beloved friend, Richard Dale.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
