Rogersville - Sue Greene "Ma Brown" Lawson, age 78 of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
