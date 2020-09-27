MENDOTA, VA - Sue "Granny" Dean, 93, of Mendota, VA, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Sue loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful mother and was always talking about her family. She will be greatly missed in the community.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Fred Dean.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Randall Dean (Janette), Rita Puckett (Jim), Dennis Dean, Michael Dean (Connie), Cindy Meade, Drema LaForce (Tony), Allen Dean (Brenda), Michelle White (Sam); her grandchildren Sabrina Chambers (Travis), Justin LaForce, Christina Whicker (Jennings), Matthew Meade, Sharayah Dean, Asia Cox (Will), Akeyla White, Brandon Dean, Shane Brooks (Amanda), Sara Searl (Sean);
great grandchildren Lydeah and Isaiah Chambers, Amberlynn, Tucker, and Tanner Whicker, Brayden and Bryson Davis, Owen and Elliott Cox, Kately McAvoy, Kilynn Brooks, Katelyn Lane (Chad), Courtney Millard (Stan), Nina Searl; two great great grandchildren Blakely and Elijah Lane; and her sister Mary Penley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers
A graveside service will be held on September 29th, 2020 at Dean Family Cemetery beginning at 10 am.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Niswongers Childrens Hospital.
The family would like to thank MSA Home Health and Hospice, along with the doctors and nurses from 4 west at Bristol Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided.
