BLOUNTVILLE - Sue Ellen (Denton) Chappell, age 59, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on July 29th at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 21st, 1962; a daughter of the late Anna Lee (Johnson) Denton and the late Paul Richard Denton. She was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and Blountville, Tennessee and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Bluff City. She was a former employee of Tri-City Bank as well as Home Federal Savings & Loan, but her longest and most beloved career was raising her two sons.
Sue enjoyed antiquing and proudly displayed her treasures, along with family heirlooms, throughout their home. Her love of decorating spilled over into the outdoors, where she loved tending her flower beds and decorating her garden. Famous for her Oreo cookie cake and sourdough bread, her love of cooking was often lovingly shared with family and friends through large family gatherings, church potlucks, and local sports team meals. Throughout the years, she was a caretaker and babysitter to many children, all of whom were very special to her. In the past 8 years, one of her greatest joys was helping care for her beloved nephew, Joshua Paul Denton, whom she doted on like a grandson.
Along with her parents and dearly cherished Aunt Louise (Johnson) Harper, she was preceded in death by several other beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and loving in-laws Shirley Lee Chappell and Benny Chappell.
Sue is survived by her dearly beloved husband, John Mark Chappell. Their two sons, the delight of her life, Jonathan Ryan Chappell (Anna Kaye) and Jared Lee Chappell with fiancée Hannah Faith Ramsey. Her brother, Jason Richard Denton (Alicia Denise), and his children Ashley, Dakota, and Joshua Paul Denton. She was also survived by another dearly cherished aunt, Betty (Johnson) Dunn, and very dear friends, Kathy Kaylor, Shelia “Sissy” Rachel, Vicki O’Brien, Tayrn Fox, as well as many others.
Funeral service for Sue Ellen Chappell will be conducted on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Watson officiating.
The Chappell Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A committal service for Sue will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, the Chappell family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church of Bluff City, or to a charity of your choice, in loving memory of Sue.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Chappell family during this difficult time.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.