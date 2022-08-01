BLOUNTVILLE - Sue Ellen (Denton) Chappell, age 59, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on July 29th at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 21st, 1962; a daughter of the late Anna Lee (Johnson) Denton and the late Paul Richard Denton. She was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and Blountville, Tennessee and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Bluff City. She was a former employee of Tri-City Bank as well as Home Federal Savings & Loan, but her longest and most beloved career was raising her two sons.

Sue enjoyed antiquing and proudly displayed her treasures, along with family heirlooms, throughout their home. Her love of decorating spilled over into the outdoors, where she loved tending her flower beds and decorating her garden. Famous for her Oreo cookie cake and sourdough bread, her love of cooking was often lovingly shared with family and friends through large family gatherings, church potlucks, and local sports team meals. Throughout the years, she was a caretaker and babysitter to many children, all of whom were very special to her. In the past 8 years, one of her greatest joys was helping care for her beloved nephew, Joshua Paul Denton, whom she doted on like a grandson.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video