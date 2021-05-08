Sue Ella O’Dell was born January 1, 1941 and passed away on December 17, 2020. She leaves behind a multitude of family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Sue on Sunday, May 16, 2021 beginning 2:00 p.m. at Blountville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mark Knisley and Rev. Brian Broome officiating, Sue was a lifelong member and pillar of the church, where she served as a multi-term elder, as well as many other important roles. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 TN 126, Blountville, TN, 37617.
