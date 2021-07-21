KINGSPORT - Sue Dorton, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Park Hills, Missouri, she had resided in Kingsport for most of her life. She had practiced as an L.P.N. in the area for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beulah Major; sister, Thelma Nabors; and brother, Butch Major.
Sue is survived by her son, Jeremy Arnold and wife Rebecca; seven grandchildren, Jaxon, Emma, Jayden, Aiden, Shawn, Katilyn, and Maddison; brother, Bill Major and wife Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at The Fort Church, 2012 Fort Robinson Dr. Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.