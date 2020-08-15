Sue D. Deal, 77, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home. She was born January 28, 1943, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Roy T. Davenport and Janie K. Davenport. Mrs. Deal was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Prior to her membership at Mafair, Sue was a member of the Community United Methodist Church, where her late husband, Rev. H. L. Arnold was the pastor. Mrs. Deal enjoyed playing the organ and sharing brief stories with the children on Sunday mornings. Sue had several hobbies, which included ceramics, crocheting, and knitting. She particularly enjoyed the fellowship of a group of knitters that met weekly. Mrs. Deal worked for more than 24 years at Eastman Chemical Products. She was a Chemical Customer Order Correspondent. Sue married Mr. John Deal in 1992 and left Eastman to become a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy T. Davenport and Janie K. Davenport; brother, King T. Davenport; husband, H. Leslie Arnold; and stepson, Leslie R. Arnold.
Sue is survived by her husband, John Deal, of the home; daughter, Nila J. Babb and husband Terry of Afton, TN; stepdaughter, Rebecca Millard and husband Alan of Cary, NC; stepson, David Deal and wife Brenda of Louisville, TN; grandchildren, Wesley Rhoton and Kayla Rhoton; great-grandson, Liam Wesley Rhoton; step-grandchildren, Brandon Deal, Josh Deal, Robert Deal, Dakota Deal, Daniel Millard and wife, Darcy, Michael Millard and wife Jessica, and Amy Millard; and step-great-grandchildren, Theo Millard, Ben Millard, Charlie Millard, Jack Millard, and Kate Millard.
The family will have a private funeral service with Dr. Reggie Weems officiating. You can live stream the service beginning Monday, August 17, 2020 at noon.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E Center St, Kingsport, TN 37664.