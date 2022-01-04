KNOXVILLE - Sue Bishop Elrod, age 81, of Knoxville, TN went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 1, 2022, with her family by her side.
Sue was born in Kingsport on June 6, 1940, to the late Beverly Clinton and Blanche Smith Bishop.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by four siblings.
Left to cherish Sue’s memory are her loving husband of 62 years, George F. “Butch” Elrod; children, Kim Conkin (Wayne), Greg Elrod, Beth White and Tina Griffin (Travis); grandchildren, Levi Elrod (Lindsay), Josh Conkin, Olivia LeVeau (Hunter), Kayla Walker (Jason), Eric White and Ethan Griffin; six great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Lay; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Minister Bob Underwood officiating.
Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s honor to Morrison City Christian Church, 1940 Darnell Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
