KINGSPORT - Sue Abel Newman, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Sue enjoyed carving, knitting, camping, cooking, reading the funnies in the paper along with spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She was well known for her sausage and gravy with biscuits along with her chicken and dumplings. She was a nurse in the OR at Holston Valley Medical Center for 28 years. She was a charter member of Mafair United Methodist Church.

