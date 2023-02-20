KINGSPORT - Sue Abel Newman, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Sue enjoyed carving, knitting, camping, cooking, reading the funnies in the paper along with spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She was well known for her sausage and gravy with biscuits along with her chicken and dumplings. She was a nurse in the OR at Holston Valley Medical Center for 28 years. She was a charter member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Emily Abel; brother, Curtis Abel; along with several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Earl Newman; son, Mitch Newman and wife Pam; daughter, Kim Collins and husband James; and grandsons, Chris and Matt Collins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Coe for his amazing care and dedication.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Mafair United Methodist Church. A service will follow with Adam Love officiating. A graveside service will take place at 11am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Newman, James Collins, Chris Collins, Matt Collins, Jeff Newman and Esdras Renderos.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Mafair United Methodist Church or a church of your choice.