ROGERSVILLE - Stokley "Buster" David Trent, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away on September 20, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
He was born to Stokley Sr. and Addie Trent on February 25, 1927. He went to school at Clinch School. He worked and retired from General Motors in Pontiac, MI. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army. He was a member of the Eagles Club.
Stokley is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Trent; brothers, W.D. Trent and Ernest Trent; and sisters, Bonnie Butry, Pearl Shaw, and Dorothy Hurd.
He is survived by his daughters, Jane (Terry) Towns and Jennifer Trent; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family of Stokley wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Lowell Shaw, Nadine Bundren, and the VA Hospital in Rogersville and Johnson City.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Christian- Sells Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Ray Mullins officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.