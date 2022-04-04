Stewart George Vaughn born June 2, 1931 was reunited with the love of his life, Needa on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Stewart was a very talented man and jack of all trades all his life. He worked for Kingsport Milling company and helped rebuild the mill with his dad after the fire. He continued working there until he moved on to AFG where he retired after 35 years of service. He also owned Stone Drive Sport Shop and Vaughn’s Taxidermy. He even mounted a couple of animals for Johnny Cash. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting. He loved his family and was the greatest dad and pappy on the planet. His greatest legacy however was his love for Jesus. He was an Elder and Usher at Apostolic Gospel Church and most importantly was known as the “Candyman” by all its members, both young and old. Stewart was also a connoisseur of pineapple milkshakes.
Preceded in death were his loving wife of over 64 years, Juanita Castle Vaughn; his parents, Stanley and Mattie Vaughn; stepfather, Charles “Chub” Stevens; special uncle, Emery Vaughn; special cousins, Fred Vaughn, Jerry Vaughn, and Worley Vaughn.
Left to cherish every memory were his children, Sharon and Greg Street, Stanley and Lisa Vaughn and Michelle Amos. The apple of his eyes were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Melissa (Bryan) Woods, Alissa Amos, Alex Amos, Payton Vaughn, McKayla Woods, and Mallie Rose Woods; special best friends, Bill and Susie Holly; several nieces and nephews and countless friends will cherish his memory.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5th at Apostolic Gospel Church. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Joe Lewis, Pastor Greg Street and Brother Alex Amos officiating. Graveside services will be conducted, Wednesday, April 6th at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.