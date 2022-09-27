FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Stewart E. Walton, 80, of Ft. Blackmore went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Nova Health and Rehab. He was a member of Fellowship Chapel Baptist Church for 43 years. Stewart enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially when they were all together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Stewart was preceded in death by his infant son, Edward L. Walton; mother, Betty Jean Walton; brothers, Bobby and Louie Pharis.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dontha Walton; daughters, Darlene Archer and husband Donnie; Loretta Sullins and husband Ricky, and Natosha Walton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Toby Carter; brother, Ellis Pharis; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Stallard Shed in Ft. Blackmore. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Ezra Stallard and Bro. Wayne Stallard officiating. Music will be provided by Lisa McCracken. Friends may also call anytime at the home.
A graveside service will follow in the Stallard Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ridgecrest Manor, Nova Health and Rehab, and Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.