FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Stewart E. Walton, 80, of Ft. Blackmore went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Nova Health and Rehab. He was a member of Fellowship Chapel Baptist Church for 43 years. Stewart enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially when they were all together. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Stewart was preceded in death by his infant son, Edward L. Walton; mother, Betty Jean Walton; brothers, Bobby and Louie Pharis.

