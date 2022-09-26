Stewart E. Walton Sep 26, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Stewart E. Walton, 80, entered into rest on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Nova Health Care, Weber City, VA.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Weber City Stewart E. Walton Nova Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Recommended for you