COEBURN, VA - Stevie Allen McElyea, 61 of Coeburn, VA passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born on May 27, 1959 in Wise, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents Edith Carico McElyea and Eugene “Beans” McElyea, a brother Johnnie McElyea, a sister Sharon McElyea, two step-sons Gary & Randy Moore and brother-in-law Bobby Rollin.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Shirley McElyea; two step daughters Sherry Moore and Angie (Derrick) Hampton; 5 grandchildren, Sabrina (Corey) McReynolds, Alex Hampton, Dalton Moore, Caitlyn Shepherd, and Nickolas Collins; 5 siblings Mary Rollin, Gary (Bernie) McElyea, Kenneth (Lola Sue) McElyea, Eddie (Jina) McElyea, Judy (Claude) Fuhr; sister-in-law; Nona McElyea; a special uncle Smokey McElyea.
Steve was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He will be remembered as a loyal husband, papaw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He always had a funny joke to tell. He usually had someone laughing out loud with silly pranks.
A special thanks to Lifecare Ambulance Service and their employees for always being there when Steve needed you!
Per Steve's wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Visitors are welcome at Steve & Shirley McElyea's residence 415 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA. at any time.
Estes Funeral Home will be serving the McElyea family.