BIG STONE GAP, VA - Steven Wade Hensley, 61, went home to be with his LORD and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Bristol Regional Hospital, Bristol, TN. He was a son of the late Sonny and Joanne Burton Hensley. Steve was also preceded in death by a brother Barry Hensley and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Collins.
Surviving him are his siblings: Gwen Collins, Flat Rock, MI, Bub (Swanda) Hensley, Big Stone Gap, VA, May (Richard) Enoch, Southgate, MI, Irma (Tom) Stoots, Lincoln Park, MI, and his sister-in-law, Shelby Hensley, Duffield, VA; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Monday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. The funeral service will be at 6 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. Family and friends will gather Tuesday morning by 10:30 AM at the funeral home from where they will then travel in procession to the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton for burial at 11:00 AM. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.