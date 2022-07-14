SURGOINSVILLE - Steven Thomas King, 39, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Steven was born on May 19, 1983. He graduated from Sullivan North and was a member at Morrison City Christian Church in Kingsport.
He was passionate about model cars and tinkering on his old model Volkswagen. He was an avid reader and frequented the bookstore often. Steven was a hard worker and spent over twenty years at Wal-Mart but recently started at Kingsport Honda. He loved family gatherings, but his best friend that he invested most of his time with was his fur friend Chewy.
Steven was preceded by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Eula Dean; paternal grandfather, Clyde King.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Darrell (Leslie) King and Donna (Carson) Ramsey; sisters, Becky (Brian) Luttrell and Mandy (Billy) Barr; grandmother, Barbara King; several nieces and nephews; his best fur friend Chewy; one stepbrother and three stepsisters.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.