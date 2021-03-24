GREENVILLE - Steven “Steve” Michael Taylor, 66, of Greeneville, originally of Kingsport, TN, passed away at Ballad Health Community Hospital following a sudden and unexpected illness. Mr. Taylor is the son of Bobbie Taylor and the late Donald Taylor of Kingsport. He graduated from Lynn View High School where he played first chair trumpet in the high school marching band beginning his freshman year. He played several instruments including guitar in many musical groups growing up. Steve met the love of his life, Ms. Reta Wills of Greeneville, in 1974. They married in 1975 and Steve moved to Greeneville so they could begin their life together. He was employed and retired from Holliston Mills, Church Hill, TN.
Steve loved his family and friends fiercely. Those lucky enough to be in “his circles” knew him to be extremely loyal, quick witted, intelligent and hilarious. He loved history, especially the study of the military and weaponry. His many interests and subjects of extensive knowledge included the following: antiques, historical artifacts, playing cards, chess, music, movies, guitar and, most of all, trading. He also enjoyed marksmanship, attending gun shows and watching sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Reta Faye Wills Taylor of Greeneville (she passed in 2007); father, Donald P. Taylor of Kingsport; grandparents, Homer and Edna Ray of Church Hill; and grandparents, Claude and Cora Taylor of Kingsport.
Steve is survived by his mother, Bobbie Jean Ray Taylor of Kingsport; daughter, April Dawn Taylor of Greeneville; future son-in-law and dear friend, Kenneth “Harold” Lamb of Greeneville; and his baby and best friend, Zeeva Taylor, a calico rescue cat from the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
The graveside service and internment will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, www.gchumanesociety.com, (423) 639-4771, 950 Hal Henard Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743.