SURGOINSVILLE - Steven Ray Testerman, age 46, of Surgoinsville, passed away on March 26, 2021 from injuries sustained while doing the work he loved as a painter.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Scott Parker officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Family members will be serving as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.