SURGOINSVILLE - Steven Ray Testerman, age 46, of Surgoinsville, passed away on March 26, 2021 from injuries sustained while doing the work he loved as a painter.
Steven was a kind, loving, and fun father, grandfather, son, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Testerman; and brother, Daryl Testerman.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughters, Stephanie and Samantha; son, Samuel; grandchildren, Bryson, Aubree, Levi, and Ember; mother, Retha; sister, Brenda (Dean); brothers, Dennis, Donald, Mark (Jennifer), and Kevin.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Scott Parker officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Family members will be serving as pallbearers.
