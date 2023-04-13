Steven Ray Eck Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Steven Ray Eck, 65, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Pastor Will Shewey will be officiating. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you