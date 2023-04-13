CHURCH HILL - Steven Ray Eck, 65, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Pastor Will Shewey will be officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you