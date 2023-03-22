KINGSPORT - Steven Randall Glover, 66, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday morning, March 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late William Shull and Evelyn Hope (Bryant) Glover.

Steven attended Apostolic Gospel Church. He was a retired master plumber. Steven was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He loved to play and listen to bluegrass music and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

