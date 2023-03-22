KINGSPORT - Steven Randall Glover, 66, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday morning, March 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late William Shull and Evelyn Hope (Bryant) Glover.
Steven attended Apostolic Gospel Church. He was a retired master plumber. Steven was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He loved to play and listen to bluegrass music and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Roscoe.
Survivors include his twin brother, Scott Andrew Glover and wife Janet; sister, Martha Roscoe; nieces, Pamela Roscoe, Sandra Roscoe, Amanda Beason and husband Adam, Reba Scott and Husband Thad; nephew, Thadius Jiles; along with extended family and many close friends.
The Glover family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Those who prefer donations, the Glover family has requested that donations be made in Steven’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The Glover family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Glover family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081