Steven Randal Norris Jul 12, 2023

KINGSPORT - Steven Randal Norris, 64, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evangel Family Worship Center (1928 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN) on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at 3:00 pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.