Steven Preston (Steve) Carriger Jan 26, 2023 KINGSPORT – Steven Preston (Steve) Carriger, 73, passed away on January 24, 2023.Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from 2 to 4 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Randy Lance at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.