Steven Kell Hutton, age 66, went to rest with his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN to his surviving parents, Joy and Kellar Hutton. He was a faithful and devoted husband to Elizabeth for nearly 44 years, and a caring father to his 3 children, and 3 grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
A builder by nature, he learned the construction trade in his teens and chose to study architecture at GA Tech. He married Elizabeth Bruechert, of Atlanta, a year before finishing his Master’s degree. After graduation in 1979, he moved to Brunswick, GA, where he was a partner with John Tuten & Associates for 7 years. He renovated his first historic house, where two children were born, mastering many fine carpentry skills along the way.
In 1986 he returned to Kingsport to start his own business with the “hometown advantage”. His business was blessed from the start, and he moved to an office downtown, making room for another child at home. Since that time, he worked on many interesting projects in 7 states. He was greatly respected for his kindness, honesty, and creative thinking by those who knew and worked with him.
In 1991 the family moved to an old farmhouse in Gray. With the help of his father, he renovated the 73-year-old Craftsman style house into a comfortable home. Eventually the surrounding farm was purchased with help from Elizabeth’s parents. Every spare hour for 31 years was spent improving the house and farm, refining the house with every convenience, raising beef cows, then hair sheep, and “checking the fences”. It gave him great joy and fulfilment.
In 2020 he planned his business retirement in order to enjoy the farm and make it ship-shape. Before the end of 2021 he had all projects nearly complete and his office almost cleaned out, when he contracted the dreaded disease. Looking strong from a lifetime of hard labor and daily visits to the gym, he assumed he could fight it, but the burden of running a fulltime business and a farm, carefully planning his retirement, and tenderly caring for elderly parents and a wife had sapped his reserve. Our Father understood his need for a complete rest before we did, but he is now in the presence of our Messiah, free from all burdens, fully satisfied, resting in Peace.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth B Hutton of Gray, parents Kellar and Joy Hutton of Kingsport, son Daniel Hutton and wife Amy, granddaughter Joy and grandson Isaiah of Tuscaloosa, AL, daughter Sarah Mbi and husband Armstrong, grandson Jack of Bayonne, NJ, daughter Laura Hutton of Harlem, NY, aunt Margery Wiles, cousin Scott Wiles, cousin Sharon Wiles, all of Kingsport, cousin Greg Wiles and wife Barbie of Kennesaw, GA, and cousin Amanda Wiles of Gray. Pre-deceased: Tamara Hutton
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with speakers Pat Hull and Steve Wilson.
Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Laura Hutton, Daniel Hutton, Armstrong Mbi, Steve Wilson, Dan Sanders, and Scott Compton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Hutton family.