GRAY - Steven K. Hutton, 66, of Gray passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Hutton family.
Trending Now
-
McClung continues to amaze on and off the court
-
Traffic stop in Hawkins County turns into drug arrest
-
Watch now: Kingsport BMA greases skids on some of 2,500 housing units coming online over next three years
-
Watch now: McClung blazes in 33 points in G League win
-
No more COVID-19 doctor’s notes for now