MOUNT CARMEL - Steven James Leach (Steve), 57, passed away in his home in Mount Carmel TN, with his wife by his side, on June 1, 2022. Steve was born in Framingham, MA, on June 30, 1964 to Ronald and Patricia (Genoa) Leach. Steve was predeceased by his brother, Gary Leach, in August 1981. He lived in Vermont and Worcester briefly as a child until his parents settled in Pittsfield, MA.
Steve was a talented sportsman and coach with an affinity for all sports, golf and hockey being his favorites. He spent his youth playing hockey at the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield and his adulthood playing at the Veterans Memorial Skating Rink of North Adams as a goalie. He played golf at the Skyline Country Club with his friends and family as often as possible. He was a well-loved hockey coach for St. Joseph, Pittsfield and Taconic high schools’ hockey teams, taking them to championships and coaching his son as the goalie. He watched his son play baseball, golf and hockey, his daughters figure-skate, play softball, and even took up skiing to go alongside his youngest daughter. He spent time in the “pitts” on Holmes Road in Pittsfield riding his dirt bike. He loved the outdoors and camping and had several special family pets throughout his lifetime. He was able to watch his grandsons play sports, including baseball and soccer, and was able to coach his grandson, Cameron, in little league baseball.
He worked in the automotive industry for almost 30 years. He moved to North Carolina in 2013, where he began his career in insurance sales and investments.
Steve is the father of three children, Kayla Hayes (38) and her husband James, and their three sons Spencer, Abraham and Finn; Gary Leach (33) and his wife Lauren and their son Cameron; and Morganne Foley (26). Steve moved to Tennessee in 2019 where he met his last love, Sheryl, who spent the rest of his life with him. Steve will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of his family, devotion to friendships and time dedicated to others.
Services will be held at Dalton United Methodist Church in Dalton, MA, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 5pm and services from 5pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield on behalf of Steve are welcomed.