KINGSPORT - Steven Jacob Ison, age 73, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a life-long resident of Kingsport and a son of the late Peggy M. Smith-Ison.
Steven was a US Navy Veteran. He retired from the Kingsport Press where he worked as the Senior Sales Representative. Steven was of the Baptist Faith.
Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory, one brother, Ron Ison of Kingsport.
A private burial will be held in the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Ison family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Ison family. (423) 743-1380.