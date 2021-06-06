KINGSPORT - Steven H. Carpenter, 68, of Kingsport, passed away following a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born March 19, 1953, in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Howard J. “Jack” and Frances Ellis Carpenter.
Steven was a witty, intelligent and outgoing man who loved to read. He was known for his sense of humor and funny stories. Steven had a varied career as an actor, retail manager, court reporter and entertainer.
He was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Rick Carpenter; sister, Mary Stokes and husband, Bill; nephews, Wesley Stokes and wife, Allyson and Daniel Stokes; great-nephew, Ollie Stokes; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Steven’s caregivers, especially Jenn for their loving care of our brother.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Steven H. Carpenter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.