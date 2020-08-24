ROGERSVILLE - Steven Glenn Cupit, 57, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence.
Steve was born in Mobile, AL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Steve was a loving father, grandfather, and brother; as well as a friend to many. He will be missed beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Burney Cupit and Meri Louise Lee; brother, Paul Burney Cupit II.
He is survived by his daughters, Trisha Ann Christian and Stephanie Rae Cook; grandson, Jonas Gauge Cook; siblings; Paula Cupit Durrance, Ronnie Eugene Cupit, Tammy Cupit Rudder, and Jessica Cupit Bosarge.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Carter-Trent Funeral Home for help with the funeral expenses.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Cupit family.