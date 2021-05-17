KINGSPORT - Steven Gary “Steve” Butler, 68, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Ralph and Alberta (Landis) Butler in Jacksonville, FL. Steve graduated from West Point Military Academy, received an MBA from Boston University, and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church, Sunday School Teacher, Precept Bible Teacher, and host of Exploring Bible Prophecy on WHCB Radio.
Steve retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 25 years of dedicated service. He loved the Lord Jesus fervently and devoted his life to teaching God’s Word. Steve loved his family dearly, and was a beloved husband, father, Pop, brother, uncle, and friend to all those who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his half-sister, Edith Mae Butler.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years Susan Butler; daughter Stephanie Butler; son Scott Butler and wife Amber; grandchildren Elizabeth Butler, Will Butler, Ben Butler, and Sam Butler; brother David Butler and wife Denise; brother-in-law Don Meyers and wife Sherry, along with several nieces and nephews.
The Butler family will gather to greet friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Sullivan Baptist Church from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Garden of the Well in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 am. Scott Butler, David Butler, Don Meyers, Brad Meyers, Ryan Meyers, and Nathan Meyers will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lingerfelt, Bob Phelps, and Ron Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the Butler family has requested donations be made in Steve’s memory to Precept Ministries International, P.O. Box 182218 Chattanooga, TN 37422, Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660, or to WHCB Radio, P.O. Box 5 Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Butler family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081