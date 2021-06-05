KINGSPORT - Steven E. “Steve” Grubb, age 57, of Kingsport, Tennessee, met his maker in the Heavens on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Born in Kingsport on February 5, 1964, a son of Carol Slemp Grubb of Kingsport and the late Charles W. Grubb, he resided in this area his entire life. Steve graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1982. He had been employed by Isaac’s Pools & Spa in Johnson City for 10 years.
Steve will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend who loved Camaros, was an old car enthusiast, an avid Nascar fan, (especially Dale Earnhardt), UT football and kayaking.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Grubb, (June 12, 2015), and his beloved dog, Beau.
Steve is survived by his mother, Carol Slemp Grubb; sisters, Kathy Shelton (Billy) of Maryville, TN, and Teresa Hartgrove of Church Hill, TN; brother, Richard Grubb of Kingsport, TN; niece, Jackie Fritz; nephews, Brandon Hartgrove and Josh Shelton; and a host of friends, some of whom may remember him as “a pig farmer from Pulaski who made footballs”.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with a special prayer to be held at 6:30 p.m.
