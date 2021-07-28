BIG STONE GAP, VA - Steven C. Gardner, 52, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Johnson City (Tn.) Medical Center.
He was a Union High School teacher, assistant football coach, head wrestling coach, and a former softball, baseball track and basketball coach, throughout Wise County and Lee County. Steve also drove a school bus.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard E. and Beulah Gardner; maternal grandparents, Carroll and Elsie Roberts; and mother-in-law, Frankie Thompson.
Surviving are his wife, Tina Thompson Gardner; sons, Zachary Gardner and Kalen Gardner, both of Big Stone Gap; his parents, William “W. P.” Gardner and Sue (Ulbrich) Gardner; brother, Mark Gardner, Santa Rosa, Calif.; and his canine companion, Elli.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Union High School Auditorium. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Emil Schenck and Aaron Crabtree officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required to enter the high school.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Gardner family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.