MARYVILLE - Steven “Blake” Moles of Maryville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022 at age 40 from an apparent heart attack. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Wally Moles and Jo Ellen Straight and grew up in Maryville, TN. He worked in the manufacturing business over the last 20 years. Blake was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Blake was preceded in death by his dad, Wally Moles.
He is survived by his mother, Jo Ellen Straight Moles; his brother, Brian Moles; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A Celebration of Life with his friends and family will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. This will be a joint celebration of life to honor his father, Wally, who passed away on December 28, 2020.
