JACKSONVILLE, FL - Steven Alexander “Alex” Fine, age 43, died unexpectedly on March 15th, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL. Born on March 25th, 1979 in Chattanooga TN, he was the son of Connie and Bruce Bullis. Alex earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He worked in construction as a Carpenter for commercial units. Alex was adventurous, he loved to travel and meet new people and he always had to stay busy.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob Irvin and Martha and Darrell Fine.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Connie and Bruce Bullis of Blountville, TN; sister, Stephanie Fine and Shane Townsend; son, Colt and his mother Kimberly Reuter; two daughters, Peyton and Kenzie and their mother Alesha Rilea and husband Grant; grandmother, Marie Irvin Fleming; nieces Jordyn and Ashlyn Townsend, and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Wednesday March 29th in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Clay Austin officiating. A private graveside service will be held in the Garden of Prayer at East Tennessee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN, 37620.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Steven Alexander “Alex” Fine.