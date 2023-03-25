JACKSONVILLE, FL - Steven Alexander “Alex” Fine, age 43, died unexpectedly on March 15th, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL. Born on March 25th, 1979 in Chattanooga TN, he was the son of Connie and Bruce Bullis. Alex earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He worked in construction as a Carpenter for commercial units. Alex was adventurous, he loved to travel and meet new people and he always had to stay busy.

Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob Irvin and Martha and Darrell Fine.

