Steve William Lytton, “Coach”, 77, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Statesville, NC, he was the son of the late Norman and Frances Lytton and attended Surgoinsville Tennessee High School.
Steve was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Lees-McRae College where he was a four-sport letterman in basketball, football, baseball, and track. He earned his master’s degree in Physical Education at East Tennessee State University.
“Coach” began his coaching career at Franklin High School and went on to coach at North Greenville College. The majority of his coaching career was spent at Anderson Junior College, where he led the program to a Division II status and was ranked number one in the nation in March of 1994. Later he became the Assistant Coach at Virginia Tech during the years they transitioned from Atlantic 10 to Big East to ACC. Before retirement, Steve returned to his hometown to coach at Newton Conover High School.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Pam, are his son, Shane Lytton and daughter-in-law Carrie Lytton; daughter Stefanie Cornelius and son-in-law Chad Cornelius; grandchildren, Liam Lytton (8) and Jack Lytton (6), Collin Cornelius (23) and Ada Kate Cornelius (19 mos.); brothers Jack Lytton (Cotty) and Jeffrey (Lori) Lytton; sisters Evie (Wayne) Vaughn and Juree Lytton. Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Judy (Wallace) Cox. Steve was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Steve loved coaching basketball, but his calling in life was to be a mentor for his family, friends, loved ones, and strangers. He would listen, preach, support, love, and pray with or for anyone who needed it. He genuinely cared for everyone he ever met. He loved his family fiercely and will be forever remembered and honored by all who knew him. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lee Funeral Home and Crematory, 11840 Highway 90, Little River, SC 29566.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.