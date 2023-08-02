MT. CARMEL - Steve Jarrett, 76, of Mt. Carmel, TN quietly entered into his eternal home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Born in Hawkins County to the late Kenneth & Annie Barnett Jarrett, Steve lived his life in Hawkins County with the exception of two years while in the Army. He attended Liberty Hill Elementary and graduated from Church Hill High School, Class of 1965. Steve proudly served with the 9th Infantry Division, 4th/39th, Company A. While in Vietnam, he was wounded & received a Purple Heart. He returned to work at Eastman and retired after 33 years as a mechanic. He was a Lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 979, VFW Post 9754 & NRA. Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening and camping. He was always there to help “behind the scenes” - Boy Scouts, mission work, and helping others.
Preceding him in death were his parents; infant son, Matthew; father & mother-in-law, Gene and Rita Ramey; and brother-in-law, William C. Morgan.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Sue Jarrett; son, Steven E. Jarrett (Fiancé, Canaan Pyatte); sisters, Shelby Morgan & Bessie Clawson (Bill); sister-in-law, Carol Anderson (Terry); nieces & nephews, Rhonda Lisenby, Kimberley Clawson, Rusty Anderson, Jared Anderson and Brandon Clawson; great-niece, Morgan Davis; great nephews, Braxtyn, Brody, Bryant and Asher Anderson; special friends at the Mt. Carmel Senior Center & the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Food Truck Ministry.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Craig Needham officiating. Honor ceremony will be by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 979.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Church Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Rites accorded by The American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers are Steven Jarrett, Rusty Anderson, Jared Anderson, Brandon Clawson, Tucker Davis, David Harless and Ronnie Pyatte. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Jeno, Bill Clawson, Terry Anderson, Josh Harless and Jackie Overbey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, (Missions), PO Box 1668, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.