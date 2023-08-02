MT. CARMEL - Steve Jarrett, 76, of Mt. Carmel, TN quietly entered into his eternal home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Born in Hawkins County to the late Kenneth & Annie Barnett Jarrett, Steve lived his life in Hawkins County with the exception of two years while in the Army. He attended Liberty Hill Elementary and graduated from Church Hill High School, Class of 1965. Steve proudly served with the 9th Infantry Division, 4th/39th, Company A. While in Vietnam, he was wounded & received a Purple Heart. He returned to work at Eastman and retired after 33 years as a mechanic. He was a Lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 979, VFW Post 9754 & NRA. Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening and camping. He was always there to help “behind the scenes” - Boy Scouts, mission work, and helping others.

Preceding him in death were his parents; infant son, Matthew; father & mother-in-law, Gene and Rita Ramey; and brother-in-law, William C. Morgan.

