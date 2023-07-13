Steve Randal Norris Jul 13, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Steve Randal Norris, 64, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.A Celebration of Life will be held at Evangel Family Worship Center (1928 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN) on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at 3:00 pm.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News More and faster: LENOWISCO officials cut ribbon on latest broadband expansion phase Lee, local leaders hope regional drug recovery center can be statewide model Nubian Kruzers ride into Johnson City Birthplace of Country Music reschedules Rodney Crowell show at Paramount Surgoinsville BMA adds employee raises to 2023-2024 budget Kingsport business teaches community culinary concepts Local Events