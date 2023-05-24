NICKELSVILLE, VA – Steve Minton, 77, of the Big Moccasin Community, born May 18, 1946 to Nathan Minton and Thelma Rasnake Minton in Tazewell County, VA finished his earthly race on May 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired from Eastman Chemical Company, and was a longtime faithful member, deacon, and song leader at Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Primitive Baptist Church.

