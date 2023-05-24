NICKELSVILLE, VA – Steve Minton, 77, of the Big Moccasin Community, born May 18, 1946 to Nathan Minton and Thelma Rasnake Minton in Tazewell County, VA finished his earthly race on May 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired from Eastman Chemical Company, and was a longtime faithful member, deacon, and song leader at Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Primitive Baptist Church.
His joy in life was church, family, fishing, and gardening. He loved all family functions and watching his granddaughter play softball. Nothing compared to the love and joy of his three granddaughters.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bud, Arthur, Lee, Clarence, Howard, Paul and Roy; sisters, Lucy, Trula, Lassie, Lena, and Edna; mother and father-in-law, Noah and Daphne Stapleton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Flo Stapleton Minton; 2 daughters, Gina Minton and Lisa Dean, 3 wonderful granddaughters, Taylor Lankford, Sophie and Gracie Dean; sisters, Margie Poteat, Lola Dean, Rosa Harrison, Elaine Minton, and Debra Chapman; brothers, Curt, Tives, and Joe Minton; several loving nieces and nephews, his church family, special friend, Maynard Howington and many other friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 26, 2023 from 5 to 8 pm at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Elder Harmon Willis and Elder Oscar Irvin officiating.
A military graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 providing the honors.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Steve Minton Memorial Fund at Eastman Credit Union.