Steve Lynn Dinsmore, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love. Steve was born on May 18, 1952 to Ervin and Fae Dinsmore. He was 71 years old at the time of his passing. He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Ben Grindstaff, and his brother-in-law, David Ward.

Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Debra Dinsmore. They traveled extensively and loved hiking and spending time with family and friends. He is also survived by his loving son, Brandon Dinsmore, and his wife, Susan, along with their sons, Ethan and Logan. In addition, Steve is survived by his son, Chris Nowlin, and his wife, Sherry, as well as their daughters, Katie and Emily. Steve cherished his role as a father and adored spending time with his grandchildren.

