Steve Lynn Dinsmore, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love. Steve was born on May 18, 1952 to Ervin and Fae Dinsmore. He was 71 years old at the time of his passing. He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Ben Grindstaff, and his brother-in-law, David Ward.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Debra Dinsmore. They traveled extensively and loved hiking and spending time with family and friends. He is also survived by his loving son, Brandon Dinsmore, and his wife, Susan, along with their sons, Ethan and Logan. In addition, Steve is survived by his son, Chris Nowlin, and his wife, Sherry, as well as their daughters, Katie and Emily. Steve cherished his role as a father and adored spending time with his grandchildren.
Steve was a caring brother to his sisters, Patti Ward, Tammy and her husband Mike Christian, and their families. He shared a special bond with each of them and provided a constant source of support and encouragement. His nieces, nephews, and their families will always remember Steve's kind heart and wise counsel.
Steve is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, John and Georgia Tipton, and his sister-in-law, Carol Comans. He loved all his family dearly.
Professionally, Steve dedicated many years of his life to Eastman Chemical Company, where he worked diligently until his retirement. His commitment and expertise were greatly valued, leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues and the company as a whole. Steve's strong work ethic and passion for his profession were evident throughout his career.
Beyond his professional achievements, Steve was a devoted Christian. His faith was the cornerstone of his life, guiding him in all his actions and interactions. He loved University of Tennessee football, Watauga Lake, Hilton Head, hiking, and his beloved dog, Sadee.
Steve will be remembered for his warm smile, his generous spirit, and his unwavering devotion to his loved ones. His legacy of love, faith, and hard work will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 12:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home with a very close family friend, Cheryl Rice officiating. Those unable to attend, may view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/