SPARTANBURG, SC - Stephen Richard Burns, 75, of Spartanburg South Carolina passed away on September 7th.
He was the son of the late Paul Julius Burns and Lorene Bryant Burns. Born on June 20th, 1947 in Kingsport, Tennessee, Stephen is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and three sons: Paul and wife Simmons, Tyler, and Andrew and wife Carlyle. He is also survived by his sister Janice Burns. Stephen has two grandchildren Ellie and David, children of Paul and Simmons. He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Burns.
Stephen was a graduate of Wake Forest University, class of 1960, where he earned a B.S. in Biology and later earned a M.S. in Zoology from Clemson University. In addition, he taught undergraduate Biology at Anderson University for several years, followed by years of medical research at Bowman Gray and Duke Hospitals in North Carolina.
Stephen generously cared for the members of Hope Church Spartanburg as an Associate Pastor for more than 20 years. Stephen was known as an exceptionally humble and loving person who found joy in caring for other people. As his education evidenced, he was a talented horticulturist and could often be found working in his gardens and tending or re-arranging his extensive collection of rare and beautiful plants.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Church on Sunday September 11th at 2:00 in the afternoon. The service will be conducted by Pastor Rich Butler.