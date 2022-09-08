SPARTANBURG, SC - Stephen Richard Burns, 75, of Spartanburg South Carolina passed away on September 7th.

He was the son of the late Paul Julius Burns and Lorene Bryant Burns. Born on June 20th, 1947 in Kingsport, Tennessee, Stephen is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and three sons: Paul and wife Simmons, Tyler, and Andrew and wife Carlyle. He is also survived by his sister Janice Burns. Stephen has two grandchildren Ellie and David, children of Paul and Simmons. He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Burns.

