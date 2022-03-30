DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.
A visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5-7 pm.
Stephen will be laid to rest on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Addington-Frame Cemetery at 11 am with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Michael Wagner, Robbie Moore, Elizabeth Moore, Larry Price, Tater Price and Shannon Mosier.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Stephen M. Emmons.