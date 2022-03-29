DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Dover, Delaware on March 22, 1969 and was the son of the late Paul E. Emmons, Jr and Janet C. Harris Emmons. In addition to his parents, Stephen was also proceeded in death by a nephew, Paul James Moore; maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Harris and paternal grandparents, Paul and Phoebe Emmons. Stephen never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He was a story teller, adventurer and friend to all.
Mr. Emmons is survived by his sisters, Melanie (Robert) Moore and Melissa Wagner; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Wagner, Elizabeth Moore, Michael Wagner and Robert Moore, Jr; beloved friends, April Martin, Larry and Sue Moore; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lt. Alan Hammonds of the Scott County Sheriff’s office.
A visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5-7 pm.
Stephen will be laid to rest on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Addington-Frame Cemetery at 11 am with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Michael Wagner, Robbie Moore, Elizabeth Moore, Larry Price, Tater Price and Shannon Mosier.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
