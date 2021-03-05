Stephen Lewis Wilson died at Parkwest Hospital from complications related to cardiac arrest, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Born July 10, 1965 in Vincennes, IN, Steve grew up in Knoxville, TN. Steve graduated from South Young High School Class of 1983 and from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Business and an MBA. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Steve served as a member of the University Of Tennessee College Of Business MBA Advisory Council, Blue Ridge Conference on Leadership - Board of Directors, and was a certified member of the American Society of Transportation and Logistics. Steve received the National Highest Exam Award in 1999 for the American Society of Transportation and Logistics. He was also a volunteer instructor for Eastman Chemical Company certification program. Steve served as a GKAISA, KISL certified swim meet starter for his girls, and as an America Youth Soccer Organization Coach. He was an Elder at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, Project Business Consultant for Junior Achievement and a Division Chair for United Way of Greater Kingsport. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lewis Wilson and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Robinson Schmid. Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Mac Wilson, children: Caroline Grace Wilson, Neeley Sherrill Wilson. His in-laws Dr. and Mrs. Alex Robinson. His sister and brother in law, Cynthia and Charles Willcutt and Nephew Jonathon. Aunt, Viola and Uncle, Phillip Hornsby and many loving cousins. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus with The Very Reverend David A. Boettner, V.G. Dr. Jay Howell, and Dr. Brian Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday at the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus or Sacred Heart Cathedral School, 711 South Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919; Knoxville Catholic High School, 9245 Fox Lonas Rd. N.W. Knoxville, TN 37923 or to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave. N.W., Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The service will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAKB0mhO9ApVjXa2Y9wP_YA