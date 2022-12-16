Stephen Doyle Wells Jr. Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Stephen Doyle Wells Jr., 68, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the family of Stephen Doyle Wells Jr.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stephen Doyle Wells Jr. Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Gap Register Residence Recommended for you