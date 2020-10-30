BIG STONE GAP, VA - Stephen Douglas Yazell “Willie” 77, passed away on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born in 1943 the son of the late Richard & Frances Yazell (Cooley), he joined the United States Navy and served his country honorably as an aviation mechanic. He was an entrepreneur having wholly owned a Gas Station and a Towing Business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia
Yazell.
He is survived by his three children; Tiffany Norris husband Ronald , Tara Busbe husband Greg, and Tyler Yazell two -stepchildren Gary Myers and Robin Maxwell, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, other close cousins and friends.
He will be buried in Riverside National Cemetery with full Military Honors.
An online register is available for the Yazell family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.