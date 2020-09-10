PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Stephen Douglas Martin age 71 of Pennington Gap, VA passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home on Big Hill. Steve was a lifelong resident of the Big Hill Community.
He was born in Pennington Gap on November 1, 1948 to the late John and Anna Mae Martin.
Steve graduated from Dryden High School in 1968, and from ETSU with a degree in Art Education.
Steve was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served from 1970 to 1977.
Steve was retired from the Lee County School District where he taught Elementary Art Education for 30 plus years.
Steve will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved to read, play scrabble and work crossword puzzles, most of all, he loved to draw and paint.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert James (Tookey) Martin.
Survivors include six sisters: Reba Haynes of Mills River, NC, Sylvia Doss of Noblesville, IN, Shirley Frambers and husband Charles of Dryden, VA, Betty Finch of Xenia, OH, Charlotte Reynolds of Kansas City, MO and Sandra Martin and husband, Kenneth Hodge of Dryden, VA, three brothers, John Bruce Martin and wife, Linda of Carlisle, OH, Stan Martin and wife, Margaret of Ben Hur, VA and David Martin of Bristol, TN. Also Margaret Martin wife of his late brother, Robert and many nieces and nephews and his dog and companion, Gwenivere.
Special thanks to several caregivers who have cared for Steve during his three plus years of illness.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bob Richards Officiating.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to American Heart Association.
Province Funeral Home of 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 is in charge of arrangements. Phone 276-546-2456.
Family and friends can send memorials and condolences by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funerals at Province Funeral Homes are asked to wear mask/facial covering.
Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.